Unlocking arts and crafts with kids during lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ISKCON Chennai will conduct a 30-day programme from May 11, which includes a virtual tour of ten fascinating temples of India and stories of Lord Krishna from storyteller Lavanya Srinivas. Children will also be taught slokas and bhajans.

A session on drawing and craft will also be held. These lessons and stories will be sent through WhatsApp audios and videos so one can learn at their own pace. Students can also choose to participate in interactive online Zoom sessions in English or Tamil.

Competitions will be held at the end of the session and prizes will be given. The course fee is `1,000 and it will go to the ISKCON Chennai Temple as a donation for their welfare activities. To register, contact Varuna on 9789921942 or Mohana on 9282157776.