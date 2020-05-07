STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vegetable seller tests COVID-19 positive in Velachery; Chennai reports 300 plus cases in three zones

Tiru Vi Ka Nagar continues to top the list with 395 cases, most of which are related to the prayer meeting held in Pulianthope ward.

A vegetable vendor during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over half the cases (1,246) of the total reported from Chennai (2,328) were in the last five days. And most of them have a connection with the Koyambedu market cluster. On Wednesday alone, a whopping 324 cases were reported. Most of these fall in the Royapuram, Tiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Kodambakkam zones, all of which have crossed 300 cases.   

Tiru Vi Ka Nagar continues to top the list with 395 cases, most of which are related to the prayer meeting held in Pulianthope ward. At least 50 per cent of the contacts of these patients tested positive, confirmed officials. Thanks to the Koyambedu cluster, Kodambakkam saw an unprecedented spike over the last few days. While it had a mere 63 cases till April 30, in the last five days the tally has gone up to a massive 264. “We have increased checking and intensified contact tracing.

We are containing all the areas where cases have been reported and maintaining strict vigil to curb the spread,” said a Corporation official. The Koyambedu cluster is currently largest across the State, though the market has been shut. Recently, a 40-year-old pushcart vendor in Velachery’s AL Mudali street has tested positive.

He and his father had been frequenting the Koyambedu market for purchasing vegetables, said officials. On Tuesday, 11 others of the vendor’s family including his wife and sister tested positive. 

“He had been selling vegetables in areas near AL Mudali street. We have asked him for the route he usually takes and are in the process of tracing further contacts,” said a Corporation official.  This is among the first cases to be reported in the Velachery area. 

