399 new COVID-19 cases in Chennai, two more deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 399 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Chennai on Friday, taking the city’s total count to 3043. The number of deceased in the city rose to 25 after two more succumbed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Among the casualties, one was a 78-year-old man from Tambaram with comorbidities while the second was identified as a 56-year-old. While the first patient was admitted on April 30, the second was brought to the hospital only on May 6.

Dr R Jayanthi, Dean of RGGGH, said the 56-year-old patient did not have any comorbidity. “He has been sick for one week and has been taking treatment elsewhere. He was only with us for a day and did not respond for the treatment,’’ she told The New Indian Express.

Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that the patient may have had some other clinical issues. “Most patients who died have been comorbid,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation removed 40 more streets from containment zones after the streets did not report any cases for the past 28 days. The zone wise break up as of May 7 shows that Kodambakkam had 461 cases followed by Tiruvika Nagar (448) and Royapuram (422).