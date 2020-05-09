For a safer ride amid pandemic

Following public buses, the Metro Rail has also come out with measures to be followed post lockdown. Here are the highlights...
Only 3 passengers can sit in a seven-seater
Only 4 persons will be allowed to use the escalator at a time
All passengers will be screened with thermal guns; hand sanitisers will be provided
Only those wearing masks will be allowed inside the station
Metro will operate one train every 10 minutes in peak hours, 1 in 15 minutes during non-peak hours
No recycling of tokens; plastic tickets or travel cards to be given
Markings will be made inside train and stations to ensure social distancing