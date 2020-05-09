For a safer ride amid pandemic

By Express News Service

Following public buses, the Metro Rail has also come out with measures to be followed post lockdown. Here are the highlights...

Only 3 passengers can sit in a seven-seater

Only 4 persons will be allowed to use the escalator at a time

All passengers will be screened with thermal guns; hand sanitisers will be provided

Only those wearing masks will be allowed inside the station

Metro will operate one train every 10 minutes in peak hours, 1 in 15 minutes during non-peak hours

No recycling of tokens; plastic tickets or travel cards to be given

Markings will be made inside train and stations to ensure social distancing