Four more fire service personnel test positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vepery fire station has been sealed and sprayed with disinfectant after four more personnel tested positive on Friday. A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services department confirmed that all the four men were involved in disinfectant duty in various parts of the city. Previously on Wednesday two personnel tested positive from the same station.

Weeks ago fire service personnel from other fire stations like Royapuram and Washermenpet were tested positive. “The personnel keep visiting new areas to spray disinfectant and hence chances are high. We provide samples every week to see if we have tested positive,” said a fire and rescue personnel.

Meanwhile, Sylendra Babu, DGP, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, visited the places that are being disinfected by the fire and rescue services men and motivated them. He also provided protective clothing and tender coconuts.