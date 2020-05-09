Nurture positivity 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Right now, more than two billion people around the world are in some kind of lockdown. This makes it one of the largest psychological experiments ever! That’s why, it’s important to take care our well-being. Not just physically, but also emotionally. Most of my quarantine time passes by sitting in front of my laptop — working from home — while I listen to music, or sip some tea. Sometimes I stretch, do some light exercise or I walk around the room.

And I guess boredom is something that this lockdown has taught us to endure. We would have loved to have the liberty of going out for a movie, to a restaurant or a mall. Or even a casual stroll. But as the lockdown is for our own good, we have chosen to deal with it. At times, I have insomnia, I eat a lot of junk food, and overthink.

However, I understand that my well-being is in my hands, and in my head. Maintaining the right headspace in a time like this is hard, but we have to try. I read positive posts and affirmations on social media, and even save some on my phone to come back to whenever I feel down. If we change the kind of content we consume regularly on social media, a lot will start to change. Unfollow what does not make you happy, does not move you, what makes you sad or jealous. Follow and like what pleases you, soothes you and comforts you.

Slowing down and practising stillness is essential too. So, I meditate for 10 minutes daily. But I admit that I’m not able to do so every single day. Some nights, I write in my journal. On weekends, when I’m not working, I watch a movie or a series on Netflix, do my chores, video call my family, and write poetry. And though it is easier said than done, I am putting extra effort to stay motivated and positive. Because I know everything is transitory, and this time won’t last forever. — Sushma Shetty