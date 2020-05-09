STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 200 shops to come up at new Thirumazhisai hub

CM, Dy CM to review the shifting from Koyambedu on Saturday

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| PTI)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Deputy CM O Panneerselvam will review the shifting of vegetable market from Koyambedu to Thirumazhisai on Saturday. This comes after Koyambedu market was shut down on Monday after growing into a supercluster of COVID-19 cases in the State.

“A total of 200 shops will start functioning from Thirumazhisai,” said a top CMDA official to Express, adding that once the larger trucks offload vegetables, the smaller vehicles would supply it from there to other markets.

S Chandran, president of Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants’ Association and general secreatary of Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu, told Express that the market which was originally scheduled to open on Sunday, could be delayed by a day or two. The hitch here is the construction of shed for over 5,000 labourers to rest.

Initially, traders had sought a marriage hall, but officials preferred to build a shed for the workers. “Each shop will have a 10 feet space, besides 20 feet for loading and off-loading vegetables,” Chandran said. The vegetables will be brought in by 3 am, and the market will be closed by 10 am. Chandran added that an additional three to four acres of land, with six sheds have been exclusively allotted for traders of coriander, mint, coconut, tomatoes, and curry leaves.

Additionally, there have been restrictions on passes too. Each shop will be given five passes — one for the owner and the rest for accountants and salesmen. Among those not allowed are retail trade, and two and three-wheelers. All trade will be carried out by four-wheelers. Meanwhile, retail shops in Koyambedu market have moved to open spaces allocated by the city corporation.

