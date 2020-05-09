Patients in care centre demand better facilities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Patients at the COVID care centre in Chennai Trade Centre are dejected over a range of issues from poor ventilation to long wait for food. Close to 200 patients from government hospitals in the city were shifted to the facility on Thursday.

“It is very hot inside. Only after we protested, they turned on the air conditioners,’’ said a patient. He added that staff used to deliver food in the ward at RGGGH but here all the patients were being told to wait in long queue. “They are not even permitting us to go to toilets and the lights are always on even during the night,’’ said another patient.

A video circulated in social media has showed people protesting inside the care centre. Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said things will be normal soon. “These are initial issues. They are being set right,’’ he told Express.