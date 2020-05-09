STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People requiring physio sessions hit

Some city hospitals offering exclusive physiotherapy sessions have also stopped the service, says S Janaki, a senior citizen who requires the sessions.

Published: 09th May 2020 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Patients requiring physiotherapy sessions are facing difficulties as the lockdown has deprived them of direct contact with therapists. Even though many physiotherapists are offering online or tele services, patients lament that the services are not effective.

N Madhavan, a  retired government official who was advised to undergo physiotherapy after a recent open-heart surgery, says that his therapist declined to continue the service after the lockdown began.

Speaking to Express, Mohith Sesikiran, a physiotherapist who offers therapy to several clients across Chennai, says he has temporarily stopped visiting clients to ensure their safety as well social distance.

“The Tamil Nadu State Physiotherapy Council (TNSPC) and the National Physiotherapy Council has asked us not to open clinics, and to treat patients only in emergency cases,” says Mohith.

