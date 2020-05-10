STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai adds 279 to Tamil Nadu’s 526 new COVID-19 cases

“We have 1.2 lakh kits with us now and we received an additional 1 lakh on Saturday.

Published: 10th May 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at Thirumazhisai on Saturday ahead of the opening of the market relocated from Koyambedu | ashwin prasath

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 526 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Saturday, taking the tally to 6,535. Of them, 279 were in Chennai, taking the city’s total to 3,330 cases. To combat the continuous spike, the State government has decided to order an additional 10 lakh RT-PCR kits from South Korea.

“We have 1.2 lakh kits with us now and we received an additional 1 lakh on Saturday. We plan to order 10 lakh more kits,” said P Umanath, managing director of TN Medical Services Corporation. The State has been aggressively increasing testing, with 13,254 samples tested on Saturday alone. So far, close to 2.3 lakh samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, four more people have died of the virus, taking the toll to 44. Three of the deceased were from Chennai while one, from Ramanathapuram, died at the Sivaganga Medical College. Among the deceased was a bedridden 67-year-old patient who had Parkinson’s disease. On Saturday, 219 people were discharged, taking the total number of people discharged to 1,824, while the active cases stood at 4,664.

As many as 796 people were shifted to the Chennai Corporation’s COVID-19 care centres. Of the 358 repatriates who arrived in Chennai from Dubai on Saturday, 82 are under the Corporation’s observation at Hotel Royal Regency and 24 are at the Hilton Hotel. The rest of them are being monitored by Chengalpattu district administration at the VIT College.

Relaxations from monday
Grocery, vegetable shops can function from 6 am to 7 pm across the State
Standalone shops can function between 
10.30 am and 6 pm in Chennai & from
10 am to 7 pm in rest of TN
Tea shops with only takeaway option will be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm
Private offices in Chennai can function with 33% employees from 10.30 am to 7 pm
Petrol bunks in Chennai can operate from 
6 am-6 pm; and from 6 am-8 pm in the rest of the State

Barber shops, spa, shopping complexes must not be opened

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Chennai Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp