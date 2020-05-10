Chennai adds 279 to Tamil Nadu’s 526 new COVID-19 cases

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 526 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Saturday, taking the tally to 6,535. Of them, 279 were in Chennai, taking the city’s total to 3,330 cases. To combat the continuous spike, the State government has decided to order an additional 10 lakh RT-PCR kits from South Korea.

“We have 1.2 lakh kits with us now and we received an additional 1 lakh on Saturday. We plan to order 10 lakh more kits,” said P Umanath, managing director of TN Medical Services Corporation. The State has been aggressively increasing testing, with 13,254 samples tested on Saturday alone. So far, close to 2.3 lakh samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, four more people have died of the virus, taking the toll to 44. Three of the deceased were from Chennai while one, from Ramanathapuram, died at the Sivaganga Medical College. Among the deceased was a bedridden 67-year-old patient who had Parkinson’s disease. On Saturday, 219 people were discharged, taking the total number of people discharged to 1,824, while the active cases stood at 4,664.

As many as 796 people were shifted to the Chennai Corporation’s COVID-19 care centres. Of the 358 repatriates who arrived in Chennai from Dubai on Saturday, 82 are under the Corporation’s observation at Hotel Royal Regency and 24 are at the Hilton Hotel. The rest of them are being monitored by Chengalpattu district administration at the VIT College.

Relaxations from monday

Grocery, vegetable shops can function from 6 am to 7 pm across the State

Standalone shops can function between

10.30 am and 6 pm in Chennai & from

10 am to 7 pm in rest of TN

Tea shops with only takeaway option will be allowed from 6 am to 7 pm

Private offices in Chennai can function with 33% employees from 10.30 am to 7 pm

Petrol bunks in Chennai can operate from

6 am-6 pm; and from 6 am-8 pm in the rest of the State

Barber shops, spa, shopping complexes must not be opened