STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai may see more COVID-19 cases this week, says special officer J Radhakrishnan

Dr Radhakrishnan said that the containment zones could be partially relaxed on a case-by-case basis, especially in places where there are apartment complexes and gated communities.

Published: 10th May 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai swab collection centre

A health worker in a protective chamber collects samples for a swab test at Chennai's Saidapet during lockdown. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rising COVID-19 positive cases in Chennai may soon not end as high numbers are expected in the next one week. 

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, Dr J Radhakrishnan, the special Officer to tackle COVID-19 for Chennai, said that numbers could continue to spike for the next 5-6 days due to focussed testing. 

“The clusters are slowly getting stabilized but there’s nothing to worry about the numbers. The aim is to test more people and treat them, so they will not transmit the virus to others,’’ said Dr Radhakrishnan. 

He said that the containment zones could be partially relaxed on a case-by-case basis, especially in places where there are apartment complexes and gated communities.

“Many people in barricaded streets ask us why they’re under quarantine for 28 days when they’re not related to the patient at all. In these cases, we will see if the apartment complex alone can be sealed leaving the others in the street to resume daily life,’’ added the special officer. 

He, however, confirmed that this relaxation may not apply to the densely populated areas and hotspots but just where there are big apartment complexes. 

In Chennai, more than 170 wards have just 30 or less cases while only two wards, one in Royapuram and Tiruvika Nagar have more than 200 cases. “We have appointed 19 doctors for special testing of vulnerable populations and the aim is to reduce mortality rate further,’’ said Dr Radhakrishnan. 

Currently, the mortality rate in the city has reduced to 0.68 percent from one percent.  On Saturday, three people died in Chennai and all of them had comorbidity while one was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. 

Dr Radhakrishnan also confirmed that all the repatriates from Dubai have tested negative in the initial tests. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai Chennai coronavirus cases COVID-19 cases in Chennai Chennai containment zones Dr J Radhakrishnan
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp