Despite staff testing positive, relief centre remains open

Days after three staff members working at a relief centre in Wall Tax Road tested positive, the facility continues to be operational causing concern among other staff members.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after three staff members working at a relief centre in Wall Tax Road tested positive, the facility continues to be operational causing concern among other staff members. “This centre handles food, which is our chief concern,” says Babu Manickaraj, president of a workers union affiliated to the DMK. 

“Considering the safety of other workers, the facility must be shut down for sanitisation. Babu says every morning, tomato rice and tea is despatched from here to other centres. Three workers from here tested positive on May 6. “The staff working inside are not able to adhere to social distancing norms,” he alleged.    
Corporation officials had earlier told Express that they were looking for a place elsewhere to shift the 47 inmates of the camp including staff. Responding to the concerns, a Corporation official told Express: “The Amma canteen next to it has been shut down.

As far as this relief centre is concerned, we have locked the gate and ensured that the staff working there don’t go out and others don’t come inside.” The official said only limited staff were working inside and they too would be shifted once suitable space is identified.

“All 47 people working there have been tested and the results have come out negative.” For the second-consecutive day, Kodambakkam was leading in total number of cases, with 546 positive patients. Royapuram, Teynampet and Valasaravakkam have  490, 343 and 256 cases respectively. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has a total of 477 cases although the number of fresh cases being reported now in the zone seem to have reduced.

Coronavirus
Comments

