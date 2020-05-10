 Three women die of breathing difficulties in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three women died in the city on Friday night, allegedly after suffering shortness of breath. Mallika (61) of Teynampet complained of breathlessness and her family immediately rushed her to the Royapettah GH where she was declared dead on arrival.

The body has been sent for a postmortem. Navaneetha (60) of Malayambakkam too complained of breathing difficulties after which she was rushed to the Poonamalee hospital, where she died. Doctors suspect she could have been positive for COVID-19.

The relatives, however, took the body home to conduct her final rituals. After hearing about it, police rushed to the spot and took the body to the mortuary at Kilpauk Medical College. In Selaiyur, Anuradha (53) complained of breathlessness and was rushed to the Chromepet GH. She too was declared dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for postmortem. Officials say the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after looking at the postmortem outcomes.