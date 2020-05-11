Be wary of scorching sun as well, doctors warn amid coronavirus pandemic

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the COVID-19 outbreak not relenting in May as well, doctors warn that the elderly population now need to be wary of the scorching sun as well.

Over exposure to the summer sun can lead to exhaustion and heat stroke, said internal medicine consultant at Gleneagles Global Health City Dr Ashwin Karuppan. “The heat may severely affect the elderly, children, women and people with diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses as they get dehydrated quickly,” he warns.

Cramps, giddiness, constipation, urinary tract infections and heavy sweating are some of the immediate symptoms of heat exhaustion and thrombosis and heat stroke are the long term consequences, Dr Ashwin adds.

The sweating mechanism fails during a stroke and the body temperature touches 103 degree Celsius. “People will have epileptic seizures when they are having a stroke,’’ he further said.

Dr Lakshmipathy Ramesh, a geriatrician at Kauvery Hospital, says that the elderly and people with diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems and other co-morbid conditions must not leave homes for the next three months.

“People above 60 years of age must definitely stay at home. Use light clothing and drink at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water daily during the summer months,’’ he added.

The geriatrician also said that the scorching heat may control the COVID-19 virus spread to some extent.