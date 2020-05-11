STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai corporation employee in sticky situation despite suspension period coming to end

Staff who wrongly pasted ‘Quarantine’ notice at Kamal Haasan’s home says he hasn’t been reinstated even after suspension period.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:26 AM

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Domestic breeding checker R Vinoth Kumar, who was handed a 15-day suspension for wrongly pasting ‘Home Quarantine’ notice on Kamal Haasan’s house, has alleged that he has not been allowed to join duty even though the suspension period is over. The 32-year-old temporary malaria staff pasted the notice based on orders of his superiors at Teynampet zone of the corporation. Vinoth Kumar had pasted the notice in Kamal’s house in the last week of March and was later sent to remove it after Corporation officials said that it was pasted by mistake based on the old address mentioned in actor Gautami’s passport.

However, he said he was ‘suspended’ for a period of 15 days without any written order. When he went back to his zonal office after 15 days, officials there told him that they have not received any orders to reinstate him, he said. “I’m a malaria worker. So, I can’t go to anyone’s house and paste stickers. My superiors including the sanitary inspector had asked me to do it. It is only after I went there that I was told this was Kamal’s house and even called them to confirm once again,” Vinoth said.

“I don’t know to read and write English properly. I asked them what name I should write on the sticker and they dictated it to me over the phone. That’s how I even wrote Kamal’s name,” he added. However, no action has been initiated against his superiors who issued the orders, except an inquiry.

I have not received salary for the last month, he claimed. He makes Rs 12,000 every month and has two daughters and a wife, who is currently undergoing treatment after a fall.  When contacted a senior corporation official told Express, “It is not true that we have taken away his job. He has been transferred to a different division but this has nothing to do with the incident. The transfer was made based on our staff requirement and his performance.” However, Vinoth Kumar claimed that he was not informed of his transfer.

“Nobody has informed me of this. I’ve been made to run for my job over an incident that I had no control over. Even when the zonal officials told that I have been suspended, they did not issue anything in writing,” he claimed. ‘I’m okay if they transfer me but even in the new division I go to, I will be treated badly and looked at as someone who got suspended and came there after an embarrassing mistake. Everyone will think it’s my fault,” he added.

