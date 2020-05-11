Chennai drug firm GM tests positive for COVID-19 days after he died consuming 'cure' for virus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after the general manager of a Chennai-based herbal products company died after consuming a drug he developed as a cure for COVID-19, the 47-year-old was found to be positive for the virus.

A senior police officer said the test results came on Sunday and the body was cremated subsequently by corporation staff as per the protocol for COVID-19 victims. The police personnel who took his body to the hospital are also being subjected to COVID-19 tests.

Sivanesan was the general manager of Sujatha Bio-Tech, which makes popular herbal products like Nivaran 90, Velvette shampoo and Memory Plus. He died on Thursday minutes after consuming a chemical combination he was making in the hope of creating a drug to cure COVID-19, police said.

Sivanesan was staying in the house of the company owner Dr Raj Kumar at Teynampet. The duo were keen on finding a cure for COVID-19 and began preparing a drug, an official of the company had earlier told The New Indian Express.

Police said that Dr Raj Kumar had also consumed the chemical which supposedly contains sodium nitrate. But he is said to have regained consciousness while Sivanesan succumbed on the way to a hospital.

The body was preserved in a mortuary and cremated only after the test results came on Sunday, police said.

Further investigations are on and a sample from Dr Raj Kumar has also been taken for a COVID-19 test.