STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai drug firm GM tests positive for COVID-19 days after he died consuming 'cure' for virus

A senior police officer said the test results came on Sunday and the body was cremated subsequently by corporation staff as per the protocol for COVID-19 victims.

Published: 11th May 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after the general manager of a Chennai-based herbal products company died after consuming a drug he developed as a cure for COVID-19, the 47-year-old was found to be positive for the virus.

A senior police officer said the test results came on Sunday and the body was cremated subsequently by corporation staff as per the protocol for COVID-19 victims. The police personnel who took his body to the hospital are also being subjected to COVID-19 tests.

Sivanesan was the general manager of Sujatha Bio-Tech, which makes popular herbal products like Nivaran 90, Velvette shampoo and Memory Plus. He died on Thursday minutes after consuming a chemical combination he was making in the hope of creating a drug to cure COVID-19, police said.

Sivanesan was staying in the house of the company owner Dr Raj Kumar at Teynampet. The duo were keen on finding a cure for COVID-19 and began preparing a drug, an official of the company had earlier told The New Indian Express.

Police said that Dr Raj Kumar had also consumed the chemical which supposedly contains sodium nitrate. But he is said to have regained consciousness while Sivanesan succumbed on the way to a hospital.  

The body was preserved in a mortuary and cremated only after the test results came on Sunday, police said.

Further investigations are on and a sample from Dr Raj Kumar has also been taken for a COVID-19 test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sujatha Bio-Tech Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp