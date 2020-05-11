STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kudos to kindness during coronavirus pandemic

Collaborating with teenagers and celebrities, The Kindness Project and Chennai Task Force aim to provide for the needy.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Kindness Foundation and The Chennai Task force have distributed provisions for over 1.9 lakh meals

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Generous gestures made by individuals has snowballed into a team effort and gained momentum in the COVID-19 relief work. Charitable organisations and NGOS are coming together and working in tandem to reach a larger crowd and make a bigger impact with their services. The Chennai Task Force and The Kindness Foundation are two among them. 

Aware of the blow dealt to the destitute, senior citizens, people with disabilities, women facing domestic abuse, daily-wage workers, migrant workers, transgender communities and the homeless, the two organisations have partnered to offer relief. 

“We began our charity work a week before the lockdown. Ishani Reddy of Chennai Task Force and I wanted to help the deserving through efficient resource allocation, effective collaboration with NGOs and peer groups, strong systems and end-to-end transparency. Restaurateur M Mahadevan’s charitable trust, Chennai Mission, is involved with food preparation and delivering it to the needy. NGO Aram Porul is helping us reach out to other NGOs in and around Tamil Nadu,” says Mahima Poddar of The Kindness Foundation.

Their combined effort has provided over 60 shelters and homes with medical supplies, prevention protocols, and provisions to last them anywhere from two weeks to one month. Over 2,000 daily-wage families have been given at least a week’s worth of provisions.

Besides their collaborative efforts, they have also assisted the Greater Chennai Corporation in acquiring the provisions needed to serve over 1,00,000 meals in the GCC crisis shelters, distributed an additional 65,000 meals to migrant workers and those still on the streets with the help of Chennai Police. We have also equipped over 7,000 volunteers across the city with safety kits consisting of masks, gloves, and sanitisers.

Celeb sessions

“With time, people are trying to save their money because of the unstable financial situations. The donations have grown thinner. So we started Kindness All In, a fund-raising initiative to focus on expanding involvement in our COVID relief efforts through a series of interactive experiences with widely recognised artists and influencers across various fields. We hope that, in offering opportunities to learn from individuals who are looked up to in each of their respective industries, we will be able to broaden engagement in helping Chennai fight COVID-19, while providing enriching and memorable experiences,” explains Mahima.

Kindness All In was launched last month by actor Dulquer Salmaan. The team invited the public to donate a certain amount and stand to win a one-on-one video session with Dulquer. Three people were selected through a transparent raffle system. “A week back, five people won a 45-minute interactive group story writing session with actor Rana Daggubati. Last week, two people won a chance to win a 15-minute one-on-one yoga or dance session with actor Shriya Saran. The nature of each collaboration is different and is being set based on discussions with the artiste,” says Mahima.

By kids, for kids

In this effort, a few school children — Vedaa Choradia, Anahita Elias, Siya Agarwal, Simran Gupta, Madhav Venkatachalam, Diya Arun, Dhiya Nachiar, Swayam Dey and Simhan Arumugam — have also offered to volunteer and contribute to the funds. The kids are planning a series of virtual sessions for children aged 5-9, focusing on gratitude, along with a glimpse into the lives of frontline heroes. The two-week interactive session will include an in-person meeting with frontline workers, ice-breaker games, stimulating and thought-provoking activities. “We’ve been planning for this for the past one month. The nine of us will be spear-heading each session.

We, the QuaranTEENS want to spread the message of gratitude and appreciation to the youngest members of our society. Mahima Poddar and writer Antara Pandit have been helping us reach out to frontline workers,” says Vedaa. The sessions are priced at `150 and will conclude on May 21. Monday to Thursday, 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm. All proceeds will go to The Kindness Foundation’s and Chennai Task Force’s COVID relief efforts. For online sessions, call: 9677073220 For details, call: 9344502996, or mail to give@thekindnessproject.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp