Kudos to kindness during coronavirus pandemic

CHENNAI: Generous gestures made by individuals has snowballed into a team effort and gained momentum in the COVID-19 relief work. Charitable organisations and NGOS are coming together and working in tandem to reach a larger crowd and make a bigger impact with their services. The Chennai Task Force and The Kindness Foundation are two among them.

Aware of the blow dealt to the destitute, senior citizens, people with disabilities, women facing domestic abuse, daily-wage workers, migrant workers, transgender communities and the homeless, the two organisations have partnered to offer relief.



“We began our charity work a week before the lockdown. Ishani Reddy of Chennai Task Force and I wanted to help the deserving through efficient resource allocation, effective collaboration with NGOs and peer groups, strong systems and end-to-end transparency. Restaurateur M Mahadevan’s charitable trust, Chennai Mission, is involved with food preparation and delivering it to the needy. NGO Aram Porul is helping us reach out to other NGOs in and around Tamil Nadu,” says Mahima Poddar of The Kindness Foundation.



Their combined effort has provided over 60 shelters and homes with medical supplies, prevention protocols, and provisions to last them anywhere from two weeks to one month. Over 2,000 daily-wage families have been given at least a week’s worth of provisions.



Besides their collaborative efforts, they have also assisted the Greater Chennai Corporation in acquiring the provisions needed to serve over 1,00,000 meals in the GCC crisis shelters, distributed an additional 65,000 meals to migrant workers and those still on the streets with the help of Chennai Police. We have also equipped over 7,000 volunteers across the city with safety kits consisting of masks, gloves, and sanitisers.

Celeb sessions



“With time, people are trying to save their money because of the unstable financial situations. The donations have grown thinner. So we started Kindness All In, a fund-raising initiative to focus on expanding involvement in our COVID relief efforts through a series of interactive experiences with widely recognised artists and influencers across various fields. We hope that, in offering opportunities to learn from individuals who are looked up to in each of their respective industries, we will be able to broaden engagement in helping Chennai fight COVID-19, while providing enriching and memorable experiences,” explains Mahima.

Kindness All In was launched last month by actor Dulquer Salmaan. The team invited the public to donate a certain amount and stand to win a one-on-one video session with Dulquer. Three people were selected through a transparent raffle system. “A week back, five people won a 45-minute interactive group story writing session with actor Rana Daggubati. Last week, two people won a chance to win a 15-minute one-on-one yoga or dance session with actor Shriya Saran. The nature of each collaboration is different and is being set based on discussions with the artiste,” says Mahima.

By kids, for kids



In this effort, a few school children — Vedaa Choradia, Anahita Elias, Siya Agarwal, Simran Gupta, Madhav Venkatachalam, Diya Arun, Dhiya Nachiar, Swayam Dey and Simhan Arumugam — have also offered to volunteer and contribute to the funds. The kids are planning a series of virtual sessions for children aged 5-9, focusing on gratitude, along with a glimpse into the lives of frontline heroes. The two-week interactive session will include an in-person meeting with frontline workers, ice-breaker games, stimulating and thought-provoking activities. “We’ve been planning for this for the past one month. The nine of us will be spear-heading each session.

We, the QuaranTEENS want to spread the message of gratitude and appreciation to the youngest members of our society. Mahima Poddar and writer Antara Pandit have been helping us reach out to frontline workers,” says Vedaa. The sessions are priced at `150 and will conclude on May 21. Monday to Thursday, 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm. All proceeds will go to The Kindness Foundation’s and Chennai Task Force’s COVID relief efforts. For online sessions, call: 9677073220 For details, call: 9344502996, or mail to give@thekindnessproject.in