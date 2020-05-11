Lockdown 3.0: Trains to Chennai soon, but how to reach home?

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: Even as a decision is yet to be taken on public transportation in the State, the railways have decided to resume the biweekly services between Chennai and New Delhi.

The move has eliminated the necessity to get transit passes for inter-state movement - in particular, migrant labourers can leave without taking an approval from their home States.

Given that a majority of State governments are not prepared to operate buses or taxis for last mile connectivity yet, the Centre's decision comes as a surprise.

"We never expected train services to resume so soon. As of now, autos and taxis are not allowed here. Resuming bus services is still in discussion stage," said a senior government official.

However, a section of passengers opined that resumption of train services would only benefit those with private vehicles, because there is no public transport system in place to ferry them.

K Baskar, former member of Divisional Rail User's Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai division said, "For natives of other districts, buses need to be provided. For those staying in Chennai and outskirts, autos or taxis are also needed. Since there is no lodging facility, the railways and the government should clarify on the ambiguity over last mile connectivity."

Guidelines

Only passengers with confirmed tickets to be allowed to enter station

Passengers must wear face covers/masks

Passengers shall reach station at least 90 minutes prior to journey, to facilitate thermal screening

Only those found asymptomatic will be permitted

Passengers shall observe social distancing

On arrival, passengers will have to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by State

No linen or blankets

Online cancellation shall be permitted up to 24 hrs before scheduled departure

No cancellation permitted less than 24 hrs before departure

Cancellation charges shall be 50% of fare

Train timings

Chennai to New Delhi (Fridays and Sundays)

Departure: 6.35 am

Arrival: 10.30 am

New Delhi to Chennai (Wednesdays and Fridays)