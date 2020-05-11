Man killed for not buying duck?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After weeks of prohibition, two friends managed to buy some liquor and sat down to drink in Guduvanchery on Saturday night. After a few rounds, one allegedly stabbed the other to death.



Reason: the victim did not buy duck meat for making side dish. The deceased, Vinayagam (43) of Selaiyur, was employed by a private school as a driver and the suspect, Vasu (38) of Guduvanchery, was a flower vendor. Both were also involved in some real estate business.

“Vinayagam managed to buy some liquor and invited Vasu for a drink. Vasu then allegedly promised to sponsor duck meat for the night. As night fell, they went to a tamarind farm in the area,” a police officer said quoting another friend of the duo who was supposed to join them for drinks but couldn’t make it.



Police suspect that Vasu told Vinayagam that he did not have money for buying the duck after a few rounds.



“Irked by this, Vinayagam must have argued with his friend and in the melee, Vasu is suspected to have stabbed Vinayagam multiple times before fleeing the spot,” the officer added. A case has been registered and search is on for Vasu.