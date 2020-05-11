STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veggie prices drop in Chennai as Koyambedu market opens in new avatar at Thirumazhisai

The prices of almost all vegetables have come down and they are selling in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 30. However, the prices of beans and broad beans were on the higher side.

Koyambedu market, Thirumazhisai

Koyambedu vegetable market started function from the proposed site of Thirumazhisai township near Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market opened in its new avatar in Thirumazhisai on Monday bringing much needed relief to the city's residents by curtailing the rising prices of vegetables.

S Chandran, Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, told The New Indian Express that the market opened early in the morning when trucks started arriving.

"The market opened by 3am and we closed it by 7am to 8am. We faced water problems and it is likely to be resolved by evening. From Tuesday, we will be open till 10am," said Chandran.

"The labourers now have a shed to rest but there are no water facilities. The Chennai corporation provided water but it is not adequate. Now, they will go back to Koyambedu, freshen up and return to Thirumazhisai in the evening. From Tuesday, the business will be as usual, he added.

A total of 200 shops are functioning from Thirumazhisai.

Meanwhile, the prices of almost all vegetables have come down and they are selling in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 30.

However, the prices of beans and broad beans were on the higher side. "Beans was selling above Rs 60 a kilogram and broad beans was selling above Rs 35 a kilogram. Even sambar onions now cost Rs 40 a kilogram," Chandran added.

