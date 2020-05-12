Seven more die in Chennai due to COVID-19 as cases rise by 510

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven more die due to COVID-19 in Chennai as positive cases rose by 510 taking the total cases to 4882 on Tuesday.

The city's death toll now is 39 and it accounts for 64 percent of the State's death toll which is 61.

The containment zones in the city too increased to 690 with 124 in Thiruvika Nagar and 116 in Royapuram.

Surprisingly, Kodambakkam, which has 614 active cases as of May 11, has only 22 containment zones.

Corporation officials said that the cases in Kodambakkam were limited to just a few streets, therefore, less barricaded streets.

The containment data highlights that the geographical spread in Kodambakkam is much lesser even though the area has more cases.

In North Chennai areas, however, the geographical spread is rampant as the containment zones are high as well.

As of May 11, the Royapuram zone has 742 cases while Kodambakkam 713 and Tiruvika Nagar at 590.

After the massive spread in North Chennai lately, the city corporation has initiated intensive testing in slums as the cases are more there.

For this, the civic body on Saturday had consulted NGOs and doctors on protocols, methodologies to screen slum dwellers.

The civic body on Tuesday also launched an app named ‘GCC vidmed’, that allows residents to contact doctors via lockdown.

Meanwhile, 24 are cases from Chengalpettu are connected to the Koyambedu cluster.