STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Aarogya Setu as a ‘must have’ for travel in special trains irks travellers, activists 

Consumer activists and a section of rail passengers have raised eyebrows after it was made mandatory to download the Aarogya Setu app for travel in special trains.

Published: 13th May 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consumer activists and a section of rail passengers have raised eyebrows after it was made mandatory to download the Aarogya Setu app for travel in special trains. They fear it would bring asymptomatic travellers under surveillance.

“Now, both Right to Privacy and Right to Life enshrined in the constitution are violated. Acceptance for surveillance through an app cannot be made a prerequisite for using public transports. Travellers who have no symptoms will be monitored,” T Sadagopan, president of Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumers’ Centre said. He added that the move was condemnable and should be rolled back.

On Tuesday night, after IRCTC threw open the doors for booking tickets for 15 pairs of special trains, it stated that rail passengers must download the app. A senior official of Southern Railway said while checking e-tickets of passengers before allowing them enter the station, their mobile phones will be scrutinised by TTEs to ensure that they adhere to travel guidelines.  

“Passengers who don’t have smartphones will have to call the toll free number to use the app,” he said. The official added that passengers who don’t use contact tracing app may not be allowed to travel. “However, as of now, migrant workers have been exempted.”

Naina Masilamani, former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai, said, “While lockdown is till May 17, I suspect that the Centre hurriedly resumed train services only to bring people under surveillance through the app.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rail passengers special trains Aarogya Setu app
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp