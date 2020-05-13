STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai likely to stare at shortage of foodgrains

Meanwhile, official sources told Express that the wholesale foodgrains market was shut along the wholesale vegetable market as the workers in both markets move across.

A worker taking a moment to rest at a pulses shop in Koyambedu food grain market before it shut down | martin louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city is likely to stare at shortage of food grains and pulses as Koyambedu wholesale foodgrains complex and Kothwalchavadi market near Parry’s have been shut since May 6, following a spurt in coronavirus infections.

Chennai Koyambedu Foodgrains Wholesale Merchants  Association secretary R Punnaiappan said the shutdown could have an immense impact on the entire city as Acharappan Street (Kothwalchavadi market) is a major distributor of pulses across the city as  well as other districts in the State.

“Similarly, Koyambedu Wholesale  Foodgrains Complex has shops which supply garlic to Chennai and if it remains close, the prices may rise,” he said.

While the city may not face an immediate crisis now, the shortfall is likely to be witnessed by   the end of May when the stocks in grocery shops and homes deplete, said T  Shanmugakani, a member of Tamil Nadu Pulses Traders Association.

“We may open it as and when the State government takes a decision,” the sources said.

