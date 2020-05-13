Seven more die of COVID in Chennai as cases rise by 510

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai on Tuesday reported 510 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven related deaths, taking the city’s tally to 4,882 and toll to 39, which account for 64 per cent of the State’s toll of 61.

Number of containment zones in the city too was increased to 690. While Thiru- Vika- Nagar has 124 containment zones, the figure is 116 in Royapuram. Surprisingly, Kodambakkam with 614 active cases as of May 11, has only 22 containment zones. Corporation officials said cases in Kodambakkam are limited to just a few streets and hence there are less barricaded streets.

In North Chennai, however, the geographical spread is large and hence, more containment zones. As of May 11, Royapuram zone has 742 cases while Kodambakkam has 713 and Thiru- Vika- Nagar 590. After the recent spurt in cases in North Chennai, the city corporation has initiated intensive testing in slums in the area. The civic body on Saturday consulted NGOs and doctors on protocols and methodologies to screen the slum dwellers.

The civic body on Tuesday also launched an app named ‘GCC vidmed’ that allows residents to contact doctors during lockdown.Also, 24 are cases reported from Chengalpattu on the day are connected to the Koyambedu cluster.

Corpn launches app for medical consultation

Chennai: Special nodal officer for Chennai Corporation J Radhakrishnan launched ‘GCC vidmed’, a tele-medicine application that allows residents to consult doctors during the lockdown through video conference, on Tuesday. According to a release from the city corporation, residents can use the app for health issues at any time of the day free of cost. “The facility will be very helpful for pregnant women, senior citizens and children as they don’t need to step out of their homes for consultation,” the release said. During consultation, if any person is suspected to have Covid-19 related symptoms, the control room will be intimated and the patient information would be relayed to their respective zones.