The dawn of a perfect sunrise

Published: 13th May 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Earlier in March, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the photo of an 87-year-old coronavirus patient watching the sunset along with a doctor outside a hospital in Wuhan, China, had gone viral, warming hearts across the globe. The image sent a subtle message — of hope — to cross over from the darkest of nights to a perfect sunrise. In Chennai, while reeling under the news of the pandemic during one such sunset, three artistes — Nitin Solomon, Pharez Mervyn Edwards and Timothy Vanderputt — decided to do their bit by spreading hope, positivity and standing in solidarity with frontline workers from around the world.

“We watched the pandemic wreak havoc across the world. It troubled us. We decided to bring musicians and singers together for a music video, to encourage frontline workers and express solidarity with those who are suffering,” shares Nitin.  After over three weeks of sleepless nights, the artistes along with singer-songwriter Jefferson Cornelius composed an anthem and music video ‘Perfect Sunrise’, featuring 100 singers and musicians from across India and other countries including the US, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Dubai, Muscat and Kuwait.

The music video features 100 singers and 
musicians from India and other countries

“When the idea was conceptualised, we didn’t think it would become a 100-artiste project. We made an initial list of 10 singers and musicians and it gradually grew to up to 100,” he explains. The video, also featuring well-known personalities in the music industry like  Haricharan, Keba Jeremiah, Timothy Madhukar and Sharanya Gopinath, was released on May 3 under a newly launched music platform on YouTube — The Art United. “E-mails were sent to each artiste explaining the parts they have to sing, the technicalities and other requirements for the video. Everyone took ownership of the project. Within four days of reaching out to them, the audio and video recordings were e-mailed to us. They were not only prompt in getting back but also ensured they added a certain individuality to the video, making it wholesome,” says Nitin, co-founder, The Art United. 

The song, primarily in English, has lines in nine other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Spanish, German, and Hangul (Korean). “We included different languages because we are a diverse nation and world, yet united by a common challenge. We wanted to forget our differences and come together,” he says. The video has so far garnered over 22,000 views on the YouTube channel.  Talking about The Art United, Nitin says that it aims to bring together like-minded artists who want to volunteer to help society. Any funds raised through the music video will be donated for charity. “The video was done on a voluntary basis. If/when we garner enough views on YouTube and receive any funds for the video, it will be donated to a charity,” he says. For details, visit YouTube Channel: The Art United or Instagram handle @theartunited 

A diverse video
