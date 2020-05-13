STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Thirumazhisai opens up

Prices of veggies drop; new wholesale market faces water shortage

Published: 13th May 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The temporary facility at Thirumazhisai has been set up after Koyambedu wholesale market was shut last week | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wholesale vegetable trade resumed in Chennai on Monday, after almost a week, as temporary Thirumazhisai market started operations, bringing relief to the residents who were reeling under soaring vegetable prices.

S Chandran, Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association president and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, told Express, “The market opened by 3 am and we closed it by 7 am to 8 am. We faced water problems and it is likely to be resolved by evening. From Tuesday onwards we will be open till 10 am.”

The labourers now have a shed to rest but there are no water facilities. The Corporation provided water but it is not adequate. Now they will go back to Koyambedu to freshen up and return in the evening. From Tuesday, business will be normal, he added.A total of 200 shops are functioning from Thirumazhisai.
Meanwhile, prices of most vegetables have come down to the range of Rs 10 to Rs 30. However, beans and broad beans were still costly.

“Beans was selling above Rs 60 per kg and broad beans above Rs 35. Even sambar onions now cost Rs 40 per kilogram,” Chandran added.Meanwhile, the Koyambedu Wholesale Market wore a desolate look with loading workers and some migrant labourers ruing of lack of work after the market moved. With social distancing norms being prevalent in Thirumazhisai, each shop is entitled to provide passes for workers. “We had demanded 10 passes but authorities said they would issue only five,” said Chandran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp