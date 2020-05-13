Thirumazhisai opens up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wholesale vegetable trade resumed in Chennai on Monday, after almost a week, as temporary Thirumazhisai market started operations, bringing relief to the residents who were reeling under soaring vegetable prices.

S Chandran, Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association president and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, told Express, “The market opened by 3 am and we closed it by 7 am to 8 am. We faced water problems and it is likely to be resolved by evening. From Tuesday onwards we will be open till 10 am.”

The labourers now have a shed to rest but there are no water facilities. The Corporation provided water but it is not adequate. Now they will go back to Koyambedu to freshen up and return in the evening. From Tuesday, business will be normal, he added.A total of 200 shops are functioning from Thirumazhisai.

Meanwhile, prices of most vegetables have come down to the range of Rs 10 to Rs 30. However, beans and broad beans were still costly.

“Beans was selling above Rs 60 per kg and broad beans above Rs 35. Even sambar onions now cost Rs 40 per kilogram,” Chandran added.Meanwhile, the Koyambedu Wholesale Market wore a desolate look with loading workers and some migrant labourers ruing of lack of work after the market moved. With social distancing norms being prevalent in Thirumazhisai, each shop is entitled to provide passes for workers. “We had demanded 10 passes but authorities said they would issue only five,” said Chandran.