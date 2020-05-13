STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tough times usher in tough lifestyle for them

 Vegetable vendors housed at quarantine centres allege lack of basic amenities

Patients sleeping outside cantonment board in Pallavaram

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “He sat there and cried the whole night, not knowing what to do. It was a sad thing to see,” said a vendor, who saw 50-year-old Saravanan forced to sit on a chair braving mosquito bites, and awkward stares, and even selfies by passers-by. Saravanan had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Muthuraja, a vegetable vendor at Pallavaram was taken to Cantonment Board Thirumana Mandapam quarantine facility, where he stays with over 120 others, mostly vendors. On Sunday night, Muthuraja, along with seven others had tested positive for COVID-19, and one among them was Saravanan.

“Those tested positive were taken outside and made to sleep in the open, on the concrete floor outside the hall, some on mats, some on cold floor,” said another vendor. The ambulances came only in the morning, he added.

“The hall has not been cleaned in a long time. There are about 120 others here and we share five washrooms among ourselves. Even if we had been healthy outside, we might have contracted the infection here,” said Muthuraja.

David Manohar, a civic rights activist said, such treatment meted out to them, especially those from economically backward sections, was ‘inhuman’.

When contacted, a district administration official said that there were only 80-90 designated ambulances to ferry affected patients to hospitals. “Not all 108 ambulances can transport them. So sometimes, these designated ambulances would not be available,” the official added.

Moreover, people who have not tested positive, are made to stay with those affected, said vendors. The official, on being asked about the same, said several vendors ‘run away’ when they hear they might be picked up for testing.

After a protest on Thursday, a section of asymptomatic patients quarantined at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam demanded to be sent home. “There are many of us who have been made to wait ten days after testing negative,” said a patient quarantining in the centre.

However, corporation officials denied the allegation and said, those tested negative were being sent home.

