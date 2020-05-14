A frugal Iftar

Roshne Balasubramanian By

From partaking in Roza, followed by families getting together virtually to break the fast and enjoying a traditional iftar — this year, despite the lockdown, families have been ensuring they keep their spirits high during the holy month of Ramzan. Unavailability of several ingredients, have made families mindful of what goes into their otherwise lavish iftar menu. Roshne Balasubramanian collates eight festive preparations — all made with easily available ingredients — by home chefs.

Mutton keema samosa by Imran

Ingredients

Vegetable oil: 2 tbsp, Ginger-garlic paste: 2 tbsp, Minced meat: 250 gram (One can alternate it with any protein of choice), Red chilli powder: ½ tsp, Coriander powder: ½ tsp, Turmeric powder: ½ tsp, Salt to taste, Water: 50 ml, Onion: 1, chopped, Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp, Green chillies: 2, chopped

For dough All-purpose flour: 1.5 cup, Vegetable oil: 2 tbsp, Water, Vegetable oil for deep frying

Method

Take a medium-sized pan. Add vegetable oil, ginger garlic paste and the minced meat. Cover with a lid and let it cook for five minutes. Stir till the oil dries.

Then, add red chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder. Now add salt to taste and add 50 ml of water.

Cover the lid and let it cook for 10-15 minutes till the meat is cooked and the water is dry.

Add chopped onion, coriander and green chilli. Stir and cook well until the onions are cooked well to brown.

Method for patties

Take the dough, add salt to taste, 2 tbsp vegetable oil, 1 cup water and knead the dough.

Cut the dough in small equal parts to roll the same.

Roll the dough balls with wooden stick until it becomes flat patties, thin and round in shape. Now cut the patties in two halves.

Slowly roll the patty in cone shape leaving one end open and add the keema filling.

take a frying pan, add oil, and then add samosa. Deep fry in low flame until the samosa becomes golden brown in colour.

Moong dal badusha by A Hyath Baasha of HSB Kitchenz

Ingredients

Rice flour: 1 cup, Moong dal: ½ cup, Milk: 1 cup, Cooking oil, Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp, Ghee: 2 tsp, Sugar: 1 ½ cup, Saffron: 1 pinch

Method

Pour one bowl of water in a pan and one bowl of soaked yellow moong dal (pasi paruppu) and close the lid. Allow it to boil.

Check if it is well-cooked and keep it aside to cool down.

Start grinding it in the blender.

Pour two spoons of ghee in the pan, add the blended yellow moong dal and mix it well. Add rice flour and mix it well.

Switch off the stove and close the lid for two minutes.

Pour two cups of water in a vessel and one-and-a-half bowl of sugar, add salt and cardamom powder for sugar syrup.

Shape the dough like badusha and start frying it in hot oil. (Badhusha should only be fried on medium flame or else they won’t cook.)

add the badhusha into the sugar syrup and allow it to soak for a few hours. Add a pinch of saffron.

After two hours, enjoy Moong dal badhusha garnished with dry fruits.

Crunchy bread bites by Aasiya Hasham of Cook Town

Ingredients

Bread: 6-8 slices, Curd: 400 ml,

Onions: 1, chopped,

Capsicum: ½, chopped

Green chilsli: 1, chopped,

Sugar: 5-6 tsp,

Amul cheese: 4-5 cubes

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method

First, take the bread slices, cut it into four, deep fry and keep aside.

Hang the curd for an hour or so until the water is squeezed out completely.

Next, add the chopped onions, capsicum, green chilies and sugar to the hung curd. Keep the curd mixture in the fridge.

After the fried bread pieces are in room temperature, place the pieces on a plate, scoop generous amounts of the curd mixture and place it on the bread. Garnish it with grated cheese and finely chopped coriander leaves.

Macaroni kurkure

Ingredients

Macaroni: 200 g, Oil: 1 tsp, Water, Maida: ¼ cup, Corn flour: ¼ cup, Chilli powder: 1 tsp, Black salt: 1 tsp, Chilli powder: 2 tsp, Chaat masala: 1 tsp, Salt: 1 tsp

Method

Boil water, add salt and oil.

Add the macaroni when the water comes to a boil. Cook for eight minutes until it is completely done.

Remove and drain off the water completely.

Transfer into a mixing bowl and add the cornflour and maida (all purpose flour). Mix it well.

Fry macaroni in oil in batches for three minutes until they turn crispy (Keep the flame in high throughout the process).

Transfer it to a bowl.

Prepare a masala mix using the ingredients — black salt, chilli powder and chaat masala.

Add the prepared masala and mix them thoroughly.

Now your super delicious macaroni kurkure is ready to serve.

Ande ki mithai by A Hyath Baasha of HSB Kitchenz

Ingredients: Egg: 6, Sugar: 250 g, Almond powder: 50 g, Palkova: 250 g, Ghee: 100 g, Saffron: a pinch

Method

Add eggs in a bowl and mix it for around two to three minutes.

Add ghee, palkova, sugar, almond powder and saffron to this egg mixture and mix it for five minutes.

Now, in a cooking pan add this mixture and cook until it turns thick.

Pour this hot mixture in a butter-greased oven dish.

Spread the almond pieces on top of the mixture.

Bake the mixture in a preheated oven at 150 degrees for around 20-25 minutes.

Check if the mithai is baked using a toothpick.

If the mixture sticks to the toothpick, bake it for another two to three minutes.

If you don’t have an oven, use a heavy vessel without adding water. Keep a stand inside the vessel, place the batter pan inside close it and cook for 30-40 minutes in medium flame. Do not open before that.

Remove when done. When it cools down, cut into diamond-shaped pieces, decorate with nuts. You can chill it in the fridge and eat it cold. It stays fresh in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Cheese balls by Fatema Shabbir Rajkotwala

Ingredients: Bread: 1, Cheese cubes: 7-8, grated, Green chillies: 6-7, Corriander: half a bunch, Salt to taste, Pepper powder: 2 tsp

Method

Wash and chop the coriander and green chillies finely and add it to the grated cheese. Add salt, pepper and mix together and keep it aside.

Now, wet the bread in some water and hold in your palm. Add one tsp of cheese mixture in centre and roll it into a ball. Continue the process and make the required number of balls.

Heat oil, deep fry these balls and serve hot with any dip.

Chicken seekh

Ingredients

Boneless chicken: 250 g

Green chillies: 5

Corriander: 1 bunch

Ginger garlic paste: 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Method

Grind all the ingredients into a paste without adding water.

Make evenly-sized seekh balls by rolling the mix on the palms and keep them aside.

Now, take a pan, add little butter or oil and spread evenly. Place these seekhs on the pan and cook it by flipping it side-to-side till the colour turns to greenish-brown.

Serve hot with any dip of choice.

Khubani ka meetha by Aasiya Hasham of Cook Town

Ingredients: Apricots: 250 g, Sugar: 125 g, Water: 700 ml (500 ml + 200 ml), Fresh cream: 200 ml, Almonds for garnishing

Method