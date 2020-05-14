Activist, firm to provide free sanitiser

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome move, an octogenarian social activist and a company manufacturing disinfection systems have come together to provide free sanitiser to public in their neighbourhood. The 82-year-old activist, V Santhanam now has a 1,000-litre sanitiser plant installed at his Chromepet home, and is giving away the product for free for the last two days.

“My son is a social activist in Dubai, and he knows a company here manufacturing sanitiser plants,” says Santhanam.

“Since a lot of people are unable to pay for sanitiser we thought of buying a small unit to supply to the locals. What was unexpected was that when we told the company, ‘Noble Eco Systems’, they installed a plant for free in my car park area.” The sanitiser is made through electrolysis, using rock salt as the main ingredient. The plant can make 25 litres of sanitiser with just 800 gm of salt within 8 hours. The 25 litres can be mixed with 1,000 litres of water before being used.

“The Pallavaram municipality pumped 1,000 litres of water to my home,” says Santhanam. “There was great response from people. There is no cap on quantity. I hope people make maximum use of it.”