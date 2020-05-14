STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Activist, firm to provide free sanitiser

In a welcome move, an octogenarian social activist and a company manufacturing disinfection systems have come together to provide free sanitiser to public in their neighbourhood.

Published: 14th May 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizers have been used widely now to clean hands and protect one from contracting the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome move, an octogenarian social activist and a company manufacturing disinfection systems have come together to provide free sanitiser to public in their neighbourhood. The 82-year-old activist, V Santhanam now has a 1,000-litre sanitiser plant installed at his Chromepet home, and is giving away the product for free for the last two days.  

“My son is a social activist in Dubai, and he knows a company here manufacturing sanitiser plants,” says Santhanam.

“Since a lot of people are unable to pay for sanitiser we thought of buying a small unit to supply to the locals. What was unexpected was that when we told the company, ‘Noble Eco Systems’, they installed a plant for free in my car park area.” The sanitiser is made through electrolysis, using rock salt as the main ingredient. The plant can make 25 litres of sanitiser with just 800 gm of salt within 8 hours. The 25 litres can be mixed with 1,000 litres of water before being used.

“The Pallavaram municipality pumped 1,000 litres of water to my home,” says Santhanam. “There was great response from people. There is no cap on quantity. I hope people make maximum use of it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp