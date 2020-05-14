Back to Business?

By Express News Service

As PM Modi announced Lockdown 4.0, leaving its contours mostly to states, Chennai is slowly shifting gears and walking gingerly to reopen life and business. With restrictions loosening across the city, shutters of several shops are now open for commercial business and economic activities.

Convenience stores, brick kilns, electrical shops, tea kadais, maavu mills are breathing again with a sense of both trepidation and hope. Shopkeepers and customers are trying to find their feet in this very unfamiliar new normal but not without face masks and sanitisers — a ubiquitous reminder of the changes. While we most certainly are not even close to the end of this battle against the invisible enemy, the question is — can we stay safe and stay smart while going...

Pursawalkam bustles in relaxation  Debadatta Mallick