Chennai Corporation to relax containment norms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With over 500 cases being reported on average every single day barring Wednesday, and with over 690 containment zones already being isolated across 15 corporation zones, officials are now looking to relax the rules a bit. From now, streets would be contained only if there is a cluster of cases, said corporation commissioner G Prakash.

In case of scattered or individual cases, only the households under question will be under containment. Nodal officer J Radhakrishnan had earlier said that if an individual in an apartment tests positive, only the apartment would be brought under containment, and not the entire street. The earlier containment plan had severely limited public movement, causing several inconveniences.

Among the 4,882 positive cases recorded in the city as on Tuesday, Royapuram topped with 828 cases followed by Kodambakkam (796), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (622) and Teynampet (522). Corporation officials in Royapuram attributed the rise in the number of cases to the clusters in slums and said measures are underway to control them.There are 116 containment zones in Royapuram and 124 in Thiru vi Ka Nagar, the highest among the city corporation zones so far.