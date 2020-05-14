STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t mask your beauty during the lockdown

Let your eyes reflect your beauty. Take a picture or a selfie with a mask and tag @Irisglamindia on Instagram. You could have the winning eyes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Iris Glam powered by Naturals presents a unique virtual photo contest, Cover Shot — The Beauty and the Mask, to promote the beauty in wearing a mask during COVID-19. Expose your expressions.

Let your eyes reflect your beauty. Take a picture or a selfie with a mask and tag @Irisglamindia on Instagram. You could have the winning eyes. The event is conceptulised and organised by Latha Krishna of IRIS Events. Given the situation with COVID-19, there will be no physical auditions for this unique virtual pageant. 

The team strongly encourages everyone to stay home and showcase your creativity through your eye make-up or through innovative home-made masks and interesting photos showcasing styling using a mask.
Winners will get exciting gifts, potential modelling opportunities and a free digital portfolio. There is no registration fee. All the entries must come in on or before May 15. 

Click a picture
Take a picture or a selfie with a mask and tag @Irisglamindia on Instagram. Winners will get exciting gifts, potential modelling opportunities and a free digital portfolio. There is no registration fee. All the entries must come in on or before May 15. For details, visit: www.irisglam.com or call: 9841483511/9841206506

For details, visit: www.irisglam.com or call: 9841483511/9841206506

