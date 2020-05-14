Subsistence allowance for tenements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance board is now distributing three months worth of subsistence allowance in advance for those resettled under the Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those resettled under the programme by Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) are entitled to an allowance of Rs 2,500 for a period of one year. While this is usually disbursed every month, the TNSCB is now distributing Rs 7,500 for the next three months in one go.

“There are a total of 3,400 families out of which we have already covered 2,300 families and the remaining will be covered soon,” said an official.