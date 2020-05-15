IAS coaching centres face the heat

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Admissions to coaching institutes training students for the government exams -- UPSC and TNPSC -- are likely to take a big hit. R Parthibhan, who is on his final year of engineering has now decided to postpone his government exam plans for the next one year as the college he is studying is yet to announce on its reopening and the semester examinations. So are many other students.

“Due to confusion persisting over the lockdown, it’s difficult to focus on the examinations,” says R Raghavan, another aspirant. Most of the coaching institutes get students only from colleges and only a few working professionals who are not satisfied with their jobs join the institutes.

Speaking to Express, R Mathivanan, an IAS faculty who teaches at several educational academies says coaching institutes are at a loss on what to do this year.