Migrants march to Central station over special train rumour

CHENNAI: Rumours seem to easily outpace the coronavirus when it comes to spreading. In yet another incident of migrant labourers being fooled by forwarded WhatsApp messages about “special trains being arranged” to take them back home, hundreds of desperate workers from across the city thronged the Central station on Thursday morning, only to be sent back to where they started.

Around 800 migrant workers staying in Adyar, Velachery, Guindy, Saidapet, T Nagar, Teynampet, Egmore and Ayanavaram started gathering at the Central around 9 am, and the crowd kept burgeoning till 12.30 pm. The railway protection force and the city police had a harrowing time as they tried to convince the labourers that there were no such trains yet to take them back home.

A police personnel who was on duty at the Central said that initially only a small crowd from Ayanavaram and Egmore reached the station and that they were sent back. “The workers told us they received a WhatsApp message that several trains with limited seating have been arranged to ferry them to their native States,” he said.

“People from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Manipur were part of the crowd. They had walked from different locations in the city in the hope of grabbing a seat in trains to reach home,” said a police officer.

As more people started pouring in, the sleuths on duty informed their senior officials who rushed to the station to bring the situation under control. Soon, barricades came up in front of the station to hold back the crowd.

“Many of us are staying under bridges and on road sides. We are out of job and the government gives us only rice and oil which are not sufficient,” said a disappointed B Naresh Lal from Odisha who was working in a factory in Ambattur.

The only relief for them was the buses arranged by the police to transport them back to their locations.

Another police personnel at the Central said they tried to convince the workers to remain in the city as jobs will be available once the lockdown is over.

“Every day we hear tales of migrant workers suffering from stereotypes and debts after they returned to home towns. Hence, we tried to make them understand the situation and connected them with some local NGOs who are providing food everyday,” said a senior police officer.

