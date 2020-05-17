Hair dressers to Receive Rs 2K aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that hair dressers who are not members of the Tamil Nadu Hair Dressers Welfare Board would also be given Rs 2,000 as relief assistance during the lockdown period since they are not allowed to open saloons as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Already, 14,667 hair dressers who are members of the welfare board have been given Rs 2,000 in two instalments. Since the Central government guidelines do not allow saloons during the lockdown, those who are not members of the board had represented to the government that their livelihood aspects have been affected and demanded relief assistance.

Considering their request, the Chief Minister has decided to extend the relief assistance to the unregistered hairdressers too. An official release here said the unregistered hair dressers should approach the Village Administrative Officer in rural areas and submit a petition.