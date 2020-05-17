Preparations on for Class 10 exams

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has geared up preparations for conducting the class 10 board exams which are scheduled to start from June 1. After a video conference involving Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and directors of the department, circulars have been sent to schools directing the head teachers to take necessary steps.

“Teachers are expected to return to work from Monday and collate details that are needed to conduct the exams in a hassle-free manner,” said a senior official in the department. Taking into account the risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is considering the idea of allowing students to write the exams in their respective schools.

In an attempt to facilitate this, head teachers have been asked to collect details regarding number of candidates, classrooms as well as furniture required and available. Some CEOs have already informed schools under their jurisdiction that students can write exams in their own schools. However, it is unclear if new hall tickets will be issued to the candidates.

The government has also announced that steps will be taken to ensure that not more than 10 students will be accommodated in a classroom. However, PK Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association, said he was concerned that the exams were being conducted “too early” and that this could put students and teachers at risk.

Meanwhile, the State has promised to arrange transport for students to reach exam centres in the absence of public transport. CEOs have also been asked to collect details of students who may require such facility. Teachers have been asked to help students apply for and obtain e-passes in case they have been staying in other districts or States since the lockdown began.

Also, teachers have been asked to ensure that the students reach their homes by May 25. A government school teacher from Thiruvallur district told Express that applying for e-pass may turn out to be difficult as there is no clarity on the mode of transport. “Many parents cannot afford private transport to travel to other districts. We are still waiting on further instructions,” the teacher said. To prevent crowding, school heads have been asked to arrange a waiting room in which students can wait if they arrive early at exam centre.

Meanwhile, students are unsure if they will be allowed to visit school for revising the lessons. Since it has been nearly two months after they attended classes, many students fear that it would be difficult for them to score good without proper revision. While some schools have been conducting online revisions, many students who do not have good internet connection have been left with only their books.

Six-day work per week in Anna varsity

Chennai: Anna University has announced six-day work per week for staff working in all institutions under it or affiliated to it, starting from Monday. The announcement follows the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to bring back the ‘six-day working week system’ from May 18, to compensate the working hours lost during the lockdown. Hereafter, Saturdays will be working days in the varsity.

CBSE date sheets to be released Monday

Chennai: The CBSE will release the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams on Monday, tweeted Union HRD Minister on Saturday. While he had earlier said the date sheets would be released on Saturday, the Minister clarified that the CBSE was taking into consideration some “additional technical aspects”.