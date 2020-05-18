Commuting woes hit office goers in Chennai

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the government allowed the opening of offices with reduced staff, people (more so women) who travel by public transport are finding it difficult to reach workplaces due to lack of buses and suburban trains.

Speaking to Express, U Balambal, who works in the Postal Department in T Nagar says, “I usually take a suburban train to reach the office in T Nagar. It is not possible now due to suspension of services. Since the lockdown was announced, I have been riding pillion on my son’s bike. He waits for me here till evening.”

N Usha, who works in the Chennai Port Trust, has hired an autorickshaw that takes her to work and waits till the evening. “With too many restrictions even for private transport, it is very difficult to commute,” she says. To overcome the issue, several government employees have sought for exclusive buses during the lockdown.

A Giri, a former Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) member says that it is difficult to operate suburban services in Chennai. He added that it is difficult to restrict passenger movement in suburban trains. However, a Tiruchy to Salem exclusive train for railway employees is being operated daily with four stoppages, he said.