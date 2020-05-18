Special Officer pitches for ‘herd masking’ as COVID-19 cases in Chennai surge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With no respite from the daily rise in Covid-19 cases, the city corporation has taken up a novel method to tackle the crisis. Herd masking as it is called, the method involves putting mask on the faces of as many residents as possible to reduce exposure to the virus. The civic body has so far distributed over 2 lakh masks in the most affected areas.

“One person can spread the virus to three to 10 people. So, everyone must wear mask without fail,’’ said Dr J Radhakrishnan, the special officer for tackling Covid-19 in Chennai, during an inspection of Royapuram on Sunday.

Radhakrishnan discussed the importance of herd masking with the residents while visiting the worst-affected wards 58 and 59 of Royapuram. It is one of the worst-hit zones in the city with 859 active cases as on May 16.

Following closely is Kodambakkam with 805 cases. Cases in Thiru-Vika-Nagar seems to have stabilized with 536 active cases.

Focus on railways stations, airports

“Chennai has an average of 3,500 testing per day and when there is an influx of passengers from outside, the testing is focused in railway stations and airports,’’ Radhakrishnan said.In the wake of concerns over primary contacts of patients not being tested in a few instances, the special officer said when the contacts find themselves in such a situation, a call to the control room would result in action or they could get tested at RGGGH.

The former health secretary also said Tamil Nadu’s testing average is 10,000 per million population and the State has tested close to 1 per cent of its population which probably no other State has done so far.

New testing protocols

■ As per new guidelines, only symptomatic people coming from other districts will be tested while the asymptomatic people will be advised home quarantine

■ State has also adopted the new discharge guidelines by ICMR and from now, only severe and critical patients in ICU will have exit tests

■ “Mild and moderate patients will no longer have exit tests. Severe patients will have one test,’’ Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said