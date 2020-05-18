STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

SuperMashed, but not like Potatoes

Procedural Generation is the exact opposite of a Groundhog Day situation. Take the repetitive act of washing vessels,for example.

Published: 18th May 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: SuperMash, a Nintendo game, released across platforms two weeks back. The game was advertised as one that would incorporate elements of all the popular vintage games (Metroid, Mario, other ancient JRPGs and shoot-em-ups). The elements of these platforming giants would be fed into the system which would then “procedurally generate” a whole new game every time, that is a (roll title credits) Super-Mash of the different genres. The result would be a crazy unique starter story for the game, and a completely random new challenge every time.

Procedural Generation is the exact opposite of a Groundhog Day situation. Take the repetitive act of washing vessels, for example. You know when you wash a vessel, the food residue will not attack you, and you learn to clean it faster with practice. But in an ideal procedural generation situation, a vessel cleaning adventure will be when the vessel also learns that you use soap to get the dirt out and magically start to leak out oil from its surface. Super- Mash falls somewhere in between Groundhog Day and sentient vessel. This is getting too difficult to explain.

I will stop here. SuperMash sounded exciting – but when I saw the reviews before playing the game (readers, ideally you should do this BEFORE you buy a game), my heart sank in disappointment. Reviewers seemed to hate it. It always bums me out to see a bad review of game. I do not like making fun of video games (FIFA is an exception). I started playing the game, ready to nitpick on its tiniest faults. However, the game mash-ups were ridiculously entertaining. There were elements of a turnbased RPG in a revamped Spaceship Shooter.

Suddenly, I played a medieval dungeon crawler, equipped with a sword I couldn’t use, and spaceships flew into the room. The starter stories were like a hilarious Google translated version of regional movie dialogues. I could visualise the confused AI behind the game attempting to write a story. The game was as advertised, in my opinion. 4 lives out of 5 hearts for its temporary entertainment value.

Anusha Ganapathi @quaffle_waffle

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SuperMashed
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp