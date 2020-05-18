SuperMashed, but not like Potatoes

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: SuperMash, a Nintendo game, released across platforms two weeks back. The game was advertised as one that would incorporate elements of all the popular vintage games (Metroid, Mario, other ancient JRPGs and shoot-em-ups). The elements of these platforming giants would be fed into the system which would then “procedurally generate” a whole new game every time, that is a (roll title credits) Super-Mash of the different genres. The result would be a crazy unique starter story for the game, and a completely random new challenge every time.

Procedural Generation is the exact opposite of a Groundhog Day situation. Take the repetitive act of washing vessels, for example. You know when you wash a vessel, the food residue will not attack you, and you learn to clean it faster with practice. But in an ideal procedural generation situation, a vessel cleaning adventure will be when the vessel also learns that you use soap to get the dirt out and magically start to leak out oil from its surface. Super- Mash falls somewhere in between Groundhog Day and sentient vessel. This is getting too difficult to explain.

I will stop here. SuperMash sounded exciting – but when I saw the reviews before playing the game (readers, ideally you should do this BEFORE you buy a game), my heart sank in disappointment. Reviewers seemed to hate it. It always bums me out to see a bad review of game. I do not like making fun of video games (FIFA is an exception). I started playing the game, ready to nitpick on its tiniest faults. However, the game mash-ups were ridiculously entertaining. There were elements of a turnbased RPG in a revamped Spaceship Shooter.

Suddenly, I played a medieval dungeon crawler, equipped with a sword I couldn’t use, and spaceships flew into the room. The starter stories were like a hilarious Google translated version of regional movie dialogues. I could visualise the confused AI behind the game attempting to write a story. The game was as advertised, in my opinion. 4 lives out of 5 hearts for its temporary entertainment value.

Anusha Ganapathi @quaffle_waffle