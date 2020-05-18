With tomorrow in mind

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a freelance creative stylist, I’ve been quite accustomed to the lifestyle of working from home on days that I do not have shoots. However, the lockdown is another thing altogether, and it has been as challenging as it was necessary. Initially, I put aside the thought of doing anything related to styling because I was sure that I would not get any client work.

I did not want to waste time though and took this as an opportunity to do an online course on Entrepreneurship Specialisation from Wharton Online. I also took up an online course to learn Italian. While this gave me immense satisfaction, I did feel that my first love, styling career, seemed to be at a standstill.

Then a friend helped me realise that this was the ideal time to work on some concepts for fashion, product and food styling and share my work on Instagram and other social media platforms. So that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. I’ve been working on some fashion, product and food styling concepts with whatever little items I have at home, and I’m using this time to challenge my creativity and popularise my work on different platforms. You can follow my Instagram page @suzaana_ george to see some of my latest concept shoots. Unfortunate as this situation is, we can use this time to hone our skills and prepare for the day that we do eventually overcome this pandemic.

— Suzaana George, Bengaluru (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)