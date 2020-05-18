STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

With tomorrow in mind

As a freelance creative stylist, I’ve been quite accustomed to the lifestyle of working from home on days that I do not have shoots.

Published: 18th May 2020 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a freelance creative stylist, I’ve been quite accustomed to the lifestyle of working from home on days that I do not have shoots. However, the lockdown is another thing altogether, and it has been as challenging as it was necessary. Initially, I put aside the thought of doing anything related to styling because I was sure that I would not get any client work.

I did not want to waste time though and took this as an opportunity to do an online course on Entrepreneurship Specialisation from Wharton Online. I also took up an online course to learn Italian. While this gave me immense satisfaction, I did feel that my first love, styling career, seemed to be at a standstill.

Then a friend helped me realise that this was the ideal time to work on some concepts for fashion, product and food styling and share my work on Instagram and other social media platforms. So that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. I’ve been working on some fashion, product and food styling concepts with whatever little items I have at home, and I’m using this time to challenge my creativity and popularise my work on different platforms. You can follow my Instagram page @suzaana_ george to see some of my latest concept shoots. Unfortunate as this situation is, we can use this time to hone our skills and prepare for the day that we do eventually overcome this pandemic.

— Suzaana George, Bengaluru (Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp