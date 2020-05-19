STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retailers from Koyambedu still have no alternatives

Interestingly, most of the wholesale traders were reluctant to move to the alternative space at  Thirumazhisai.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:03 AM

Koyambedu market

An inside view of Koyambedu vegetable market earlier this month | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eerie silence has fallen over what was once a bustling trade centre -- the Koyambedu Wholesale Market. Around 1,500 traders who used to work there are now struggling for livelihood as the CMDA is yet to provide an alternative space for them to do business. “Lives of over 15,000 families dependent on the market are at stake,” says SS Muthukumar of a vegetable shop owners association.

It has been over a month since the talks were held and retail trade in the market shut down. The CMDA has provided alternative space for the wholesale traders in Thirumazhisai. But the retailers and semi-wholesalers, who were promised space in 250 open sites spread across the city, are still waiting. When asked, officials told Express that the traders had been asked to spilt themselves into groups of 20, and proceed to the 250 sites. “We fear social distancing cannot be maintained, so we asked them to break into small groups. We are still concerned about surge of crowds when they begin operations. It will be a challenge controlling the consumers,” officials said.

Interestingly, most of the wholesale traders were reluctant to move to the alternative space at  Thirumazhisai. When retailers came forward, saying they would like to use the space, officials used it to bargain. Most wholesalers relented and moved to  Thirumazhisai. The retailers, meanwhile, still do not have a space.   

