Fun with frugality

Published: 20th May 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The world is finally learning to slow down, albeit under dire circumstances. The world is also busy doing what the Welsh poet WH Davies in his poem Leisure had urged us to do — to stand and stare at life’s beauty. And finally, the world is discovering the need for a sustainable life.

However, this isn’t new for 25-year-old Mithuna Maran, whose life is an inspiring story of sustainable and responsible living. ‘Food waste will not be tolerated in this house. Use H2O sensibly.’ It’s hard not to notice this written on a whiteboard when you step into her small apartment in London. Give this self-confessed frugal minimalist and zero-waste maniac a piece of anything that’s considered waste or unusable, and she will skilfully and gracefully turn it into a delicacy, an art, or a fashion garment. 

“I imbibed this value from my Amma. She is conscious of the economics of daily life and resourceful in every aspect. Even if there’s a spoon of batter that’s leftover, she’d make dosa out of it. This has been helpful while staying alone and away from family when resources are limited and you need to be mindful of your spending patterns. When you know what’s essential and luxury, you wouldn’t waste anything,” she shares. Born and raised in Chennai, Mithuna moved to the UK to pursue her PhD in architectural acoustic from The Bartlett, University College London in 2017.

Aware of her responsibility towards the planet, she encourages her friends too to follow the path of sustainability, often telling them ‘You just have to look around and you will get plenty of ideas.’ Not one to merely preach, Mithuna’s Instagram posts testify her deeds — be it making mini steamed burrito using the leftover bisi bele bath or lettuce soup by refrigerating previous day’s leftover salad. “I’d call it ‘craving leads to creation’. I prepared bread jamun, pesarattu, semolina cupcakes, and more... all with basic left-over items in the kitchen. Would you believe if I told you that I never brought back any grocery or masala packets when I visited home for holidays? The lockdown did little or no change to my existing lifestyle. I manage with what I have and seldom run out of things,” says Mithuna.

Saving water, curbing usage of plastics, growing her own vegetables, and indigenous species, and natural composting are all just a part of Mithuna’s daily routine. “What I see as intelligence is the ability to manage the tangible and intangible resources frugally. We are now in a world where everything is handy. If we want to heat refrigerated food, we just pop it in the microwave. I remember how my mum used to keep refrigerated carry-overs outside the fridge for 20-30 minutes to cool down to room temperature and place the bowl on top of a pressure released cooker or on top of a covered hot stew to warm it up. These are the simple practices I take inspiration from.

We must be taught about mindfulness from a young age so that we adapt to any situation effortlessly,” articulates Mithuna. The architect-cum-terracotta artist recently posted an art series called sustainable canvas. She’s coloured the shells and skin of pistachio, lemon, and avocado with sketch pens. “I’ve brought in mindfulness aspect to art as well. I want to do something called stories of collection. We all collect various things for different reasons. I want to talk to collectors and get to know their reason behind choosing a particular item. I will also continue my sustainable canvas series with eggshells and tamarind shells,” says Mithuna, who is on a mission to spread awareness about mindfulness among friends. 

Pearls of wisdom

  • Turn off the tap while you scrub your dishes
  • Prepare a checklist; buy sensibly
  • Understand the difference between best before and expiry 
  • If a portion of a vegetable or fruit is decayed, use the end that’s fresh
  • Once you start using leftovers, your brain will find alternate ways to put them to best use.

For details, visit Instagram page: Mithuna Maran

