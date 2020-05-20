STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work together to win

where you work together with other players as opposed to the more typical deathmatch/competitive games out there. Here's a list of the best ones out there.

By Arjun Sukumaran
CHENNAI: Online multiplayer is, for obvious reasons, seeing quite a growth spurt currently. I’m no exception, but I’ve found myself turning to a specific sub-genre of game rather more often than not — cooperative games, where you work together with other players as opposed to the more typical deathmatch/competitive games out there. Here’s a list of the best ones out there.

Left 4 Dead
In my opinion, Left 4 Dead is the greatest multiplayer co-op experience out there. The zombie apocalypse has arrived, and you and your friends take control of four survivors trying to stay alive and find some way past the undead hordes. This game is twelve years old now, but it’s still absolutely superb (and Versus mode is still one of the best multiplayer variants I’ve ever played).

Borderlands 3
All right, so this is the most mainstream choice here but Borderlands multiplayer has been fun right from the first game and the latest entry proves no exception. Borderlands 3 benefits from a fresh coat of point and years of development on the franchise; and whatever flaws it may have are papered over by the joy of rampaging across Pandora with your friends.

CounterStrike: Global Offensive
Honourable mention. The only reason this wasn’t on the list is because it’s a team-based game, not cooperative (although you can play with you and your friends on one team against bots on the other…). I haven’t played this much CounterStrike in well over a decade, and it’s been so much fun rediscovering how good this game is.

Overcooked 2
Funnily enough, we’re sticking with the zombie theme here; but, just like its predecessor, the story doesn’t matter too much with Overcooked 2. This frantic button-masher tasks you with preparing and serving dishes to customers in the most chaotic kitchens ever designed by a madman. This is laugh-out-loud hilarious at most times, and will cause more yelling than anything else on this list.

Monaco
The only game on this list that could give Stardew Valley a run for its money in the music department, Monaco is every heist movie you’ve ever watched if they all starred you and your friends as the incompetent criminals. It’s got charm, style and a hatful of madness to boot, and it’s both more fun and funnier when things go wrong.

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop
Alien Swarm wins the ‘shortest elevator pitch’ award, because it’s Starship Troopers with a dash of Aliens thrown in for good measure. Unlike most games of this type, Alien Swarm is played from a quasi-isometric perspective, meaning that it’s more accessible than most first-person-shooters. Best of all? It’s free-to-play.

Diablo III
And now for something completely different — Diablo III is still the finest action RPG out there and, though it made its name as a single-player experience, it’s a blast to play multiplayer. Diablo IV’s on its way, and so there’s no better time to get a party together and begin your quest through Sanctuary.

Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rage 4 only came out two weeks ago, but the accolades have been pouring in ever since. It had big shoes to fill, given that its predecessors are considered some of the finest beat-em-ups in the fighting game genre, but it passed that challenge with flying colours.

Stardew Valley
Then again, maybe a rampage or frenetic food-flinging isn’t what you’re after, and you want a more...chill sort of game. Well, they don’t come more relaxing than Stardew Valley. This indie sensation is the lovingly-crafted creation of one man, and it’s just a lovely experience. (Also, it has amazing music.)

