Foodgrains market likely to shift to Manjambakkam

CHENNAI: As part of decluttering Koyambedu, the government is now planning to shift foodgrains market to truck parking yard at Manjambakkam. According to sources, the member secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has already held talks with traders on the matter.

“The traders have been requested to consider Manjambakkam or the Iron and Steel Market at Sathangadu as an alternate site,” said sources.However, R Punnaiappan, secretary of Koyambedu Foodgrains Wholesale Merchants’ Association said, traders find it non feasible to travel to Manjambakkam, and so are opposed to the idea.

Kothwalchavadi shut

The market at Kothwalchavadi, which caters to over 1,500 traders, was shut down on Wednesday for the rest of the week, and is likely to reopen only on Monday.J Kumaravelan of Chennai Vellam, Tamarind Traders’ Association said, the Deputy Commissioner of Police urged traders to close the market.

“We agreed and volunteered to shut down, as loading and offloading is also not happening due to restrictions,” said Kumaravelan. Meanwhile, the traders have sought permission from officials to load and offload foodgrains, by following social distancing norms.