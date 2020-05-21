STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The all-new Verna for the new normal days

The front showcases a strong yet elegant stance enhancing the road presence with unique LED headlamps and dark chrome radiator grille.

SS Kim at the launch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched India’s first fully connected mid-size sedan, The Spirited New VERNA. The car makes a bold yet intelligent move with its spectacular design, intelligent technology, advanced performance and exceptional features. Speaking at the launch of The Spirited New VERNA, SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Spirited New VERNA is an all-rounder sedan with human technology connect comprising futuristic design, smart connect, ingenious detailing and superior dynamics for new age aspirational customers.” The car has vibrant interiors and exteriors offering comfort and luxury.

The front showcases a strong yet elegant stance enhancing the road presence with unique LED headlamps and dark chrome radiator grille. The Turbo trim offers exclusive design integrations like twin tip muffler, glossy black grille along with all black interiors that compliments the outstanding performance and unique features. R16 dual tone styled steel wheel and new diamond cut alloys adds to the sporty look. It comes with digital cluster, front ventilated seats, tyre pressure monitoring system, 20.32 cm touchscreen AVNT with HD display, driver rear view monitor, paddle shifter, wireless charger and electric sun roof.  It has India’s most advanced connectivity solution — Hyundai Blue Link, which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a cloud-based voice recognition platform.

It is equipped with 45 Blue Link features classified under services in the form of safety, security, remote operations, vehicle relationship management, geographic information services, alert services and voice recognition. Built for outstanding driving pleasure and complete all-round safety, The car boasts high reliability features providing the advanced safety elements like electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), emergency stop signal (ESS), hill start assist control, rear disc brake and front park assist sensors for a stress-free driving.

