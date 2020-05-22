STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autos allowed to ply across TN except Chennai from May 23, only one passenger allowed

Besides the driver, there should be only one passenger in the vehicle, which should also be sprayed with disinfectants three times a day, the government said.

lockdown, autorickshaws

A man cleans his auto after TN government allows plying of auto rickshaws in Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a huge relief to auto drivers who have been struggling with no income during the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has allowed autos and cycle-rickshaws to ply across the state except Chennai from Saturday.

“Barring areas falling under Chennai police limits, autos can ply in non-containment areas across the state between 7 am and 7 pm,” said the government in a statement. It also limited the maximum number of passengers to one during travel.

Besides barring entry of autos into containment zones, the government also clarified that drivers who live in these zones are not allowed to drive vehicles.

While stressing that auto rickshaws should be cleaned using disinfectant three times a day, the government said drivers should keep hand sanitizers in the vehicle for travellers.

Both drivers and passengers should cover their faces with masks while travelling, added the statement.

The government permission came in the wake of protests by auto drivers across the state after call taxis were permitted in 25 districts on May 18.

The relaxations are expected to provide immediate relief to auto drivers who lost their livelihoods since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

M Chandran, General Secretary of CITU affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers association, said, “It's not viable to run autos with one passenger given that fuel prices remain high. The government should relax norms in Chennai also as many private company employees need our services.”

According to official records, about 2.7 lakh autos are plying across the state.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus
