Convenor Committee to oversee work of UoM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Syndicate of Madras University on Friday constituted a four-member convenor committee to look after the functioning of the university till the next Vice Chancellor is appointed. The current VC, P Duraisamy completes his tenure on May 26.

The members of the committee include Higher Education Secretary Apoorva (chairman), Commissioner of Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), K Vivekanandan, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Lalitha Balakrishnan and HOD of university’s department of Indian History, SS Sundaram.Before the new VC is appointed, the committee members might also take key decisions like functioning of the university post COVID-19 and conducting examinations. It is expected to take at least 15 days for the new commissioner to be appointed. Applications have been called by June 4.