Reconnected in a crisis

The lockdown has been a great way for Loki and me to reconnect, with me spoiling him to no end, and both of us playing hide-and-seek and taking naps together.

Published: 23rd May 2020 06:42 AM

By Aprajitha Suryanarayanan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This lockdown has been a time of restoration and self-reflection. My parents, our dog Loki, and I are a tightly knit family, and despite the battle for office space and bumping into each other while taking calls, I’ve cherished this time with them. There’s no dearth of entertainment when Loki is around. I run a start-up called Hyphen Streak Creative, and pre-lockdown, I would be out the door in the morning to meet with clients the whole day, only to return late in the evening.

The lockdown has been a great way for Loki and me to reconnect, with me spoiling him to no end, and both of us playing hide-and-seek and taking naps together. I think he has some great savings in his belly-rub bank as well! He’s an adorably funny Labrador with his own quirks, who somehow enjoys being a part of Zoom calls. I’ve learnt that discipline is everything in these times, and how we need to make time for everything. Despite work, I’ve tried to include a variety of activities in my everyday routine. I manage to stay active, while whipping up some delectable cakes for the family.

My mom is a sucker for pani puri, and so, one day, I thought I’d surprise her 6-pm salt cravings with homemade puchka. My dad is a biryani aficionado, and paneer biryani is now a weekly staple at our household. I especially love taking Loki for walks and watching the sunset together from our terrace. He has taught us to take the time to smell the flowers, to stay hopeful, and live life one day at a time, and I think we have tried to incorporate his wisdom during these difficult times.

— Aprajitha Suryanarayanan

(Write to cityexpresschn@ gmail.com and tell us how you are spending this quarantine)



