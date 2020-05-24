STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 doctors test COVID-19 positive at Chennai's Stanley hospital

All of them are stable, and other treatments are continuing smoothly, said authorities.

Published: 24th May 2020 06:16 AM

Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifteen doctors have tested positive in the past few days at Stanley Medical College Hospital, top sources told Express. Four of them are frontline doctors, who were treating COVID-19 patients; nine of them were part of the task force, and two are PG doctors. All of them are stable, and other treatments are continuing smoothly, said authorities.

“The hospital is in red zone, and is a containment area. Around 3,000 - 4,000 people come with severe illnesses and fever every day. So, the sources of infection cannot be ascertained. All doctors have been provided with PPE kits, and the situation is under control,” a top official said.         

The doctors are being kept under observation at the UG students’ hostel. Five of them are women, said sources. Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources known to the affected doctors said they suspect the infection was transmitted from other doctors, and not patients. “Some affected doctors in the frontline would have entered the task force’s room, where the meetings were held,” they said.

The Stanley hospital currently has 744 positive cases — the maximum limit. “We have been shifting asymptomatic patients, but cases from North Chennai keep coming here first. We try and prioritise severe patients,” said sources. Though senior officials denied it, concerns are prevalent about the lack of PPE kits. 

“Adequate PPE kits are provided to all the doctors, but the hospital is situated in the heart of  Royapuram, the worst affected zone in Chennai, and hence the risk is high’’ said a doctor in frontline. Stanley Hospital Dean Dr Balaji told Express, “The rest of the available doctors are in the ward and are tirelessly working. There’s nothing to worry.’’

